More COVID-19 cases in meat plants

More employees in meat plants are testing positive for COVID-19 or becoming ill, according to news reports.

More than 80 employees at a Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., have tested positive for the coronavirus, and Smithfield said it is closing the plant for three days, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.

A longtime employee of a JBS plant in Greeley, Colo., died after being hospitalized with COVID-19, but company officials said workers are safe, the Greeley Tribune reported.

Cargill closed a beef and pork plant in Hazelton, Pa., to minimize risk in a community “greatly impacted by COVID-19,” and Maple Leaf Foods suspended operations at its poultry plant in Brampton, Ontario, while it investigates three coronavirus cases at the facility, Meating Place reported, according to the Food & Environment Reporting Network.