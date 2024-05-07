More groups react to farm bill proposals

The Controlled Environment Agriculture Alliance Alliance said it “applauds” both bills.

“Indoor farming is helping to build more resilient and sustainable fresh food supply chains. The industry has grown by leaps and bounds since the 2018 farm bill and it is critical that the next farm bill reflect the evolving needs of this industry as it continues to mature by ensuring that USDA has the tools and resources it needs to help the American indoor farming industry grow and thrive.”

Colin O’Neil, chair of the CEA Alliance’s Public Policy Working Group and senior director of Public Policy & Social Impact for Bowery, added, “We applaud Chairwoman Stabenow for reflecting important provisions from the Food Supply Chain Capacity and Resiliency Act and the Supporting Urban and Innovative Farming Act in the Rural Prosperity and Food Security Act and are grateful for Chairman Thompson’s continued focus on science, technology, and innovation ahead of the House Committee on Agriculture’s scheduled farm bill markup on May 23rd.”

The National Association of Conservation Districts said it “greatly appreciates that both Chairman Thompson and Chairwoman Stabenow’s proposals would integrate IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) conservation investments into the farm bill and help more producers across the country adopt effective, locally led conservation practices over the long-term.”

“NACD commends both chairs for supporting NACD’s top priority by calling for the incorporation of the remaining Inflation Reduction Act conservation investments into the conservation title of the bill. NACD encourages committee leaders to continue working in a bipartisan manner to pass a farm bill that supports our producers and locally led conservation.”