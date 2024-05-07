More groups react to farm bill proposals
|Groups with interests in a new farm bill continue to comment on the proposals released last week by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa.
|Fair Food Network, the group that originated the Double Bucks program to enable beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to buy more produce, today said it “commends the momentum toward a bipartisan farm bill reauthorization, prompted by (Stabenow’s) release of the Rural Prosperity and Food Security Act framework.”
“The Rural Prosperity and Food Security Act framework is a welcomed first step towards a consensus farm bill that incorporates bipartisan policies to help farmers, families, and communities alike, said Kate Krauss, CEO at Fair Food Network.
“The proposal includes important provisions to expand and improve GusNIP — the powerful program behind Double Up Food Bucks that increases access to nutritious foods for families and boosts farmers’ bottom lines.
“We extend our sincere gratitude to Chairwoman Stabenow for her steadfast leadership and urge congressional leaders to come together and make progress towards a bipartisan bill that will nourish our nation both now and in the future,” Krauss said.
She also noted that the Stabenow bill includes mandatory funding for the Agriculture Department’s Healthy Food Financing Initiative that provides funding to local, state, and regional organizations that offer financing and technical assistance to food retailers in under-resourced communities.
|Vince Hall, chief government relations officer for Feeding America, the network of food banks, said Stabenow’s bill “ensures the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit levels are protected and continued investment in The Emergency Food Assistance Program to support U.S farmers and food banks.”
Hall added that Stabenow’s bill summary “also includes critical investments that would improve equity, including by improving access to SNAP for military families, college students, and individuals who have paid their debt to society for drug-related felonies. It also provides a pathway to SNAP access for U.S. citizens living in Puerto Rico, addressing long-standing inequities between states and territories.”
“The bill summary also provides investments in TEFAP to help move food from U.S. producers and farmers through food banks to families facing hunger,” Hall said.
|The Controlled Environment Agriculture Alliance Alliance said it “applauds” both bills.
“Indoor farming is helping to build more resilient and sustainable fresh food supply chains. The industry has grown by leaps and bounds since the 2018 farm bill and it is critical that the next farm bill reflect the evolving needs of this industry as it continues to mature by ensuring that USDA has the tools and resources it needs to help the American indoor farming industry grow and thrive.”
Colin O’Neil, chair of the CEA Alliance’s Public Policy Working Group and senior director of Public Policy & Social Impact for Bowery, added, “We applaud Chairwoman Stabenow for reflecting important provisions from the Food Supply Chain Capacity and Resiliency Act and the Supporting Urban and Innovative Farming Act in the Rural Prosperity and Food Security Act and are grateful for Chairman Thompson’s continued focus on science, technology, and innovation ahead of the House Committee on Agriculture’s scheduled farm bill markup on May 23rd.”
The National Association of Conservation Districts said it “greatly appreciates that both Chairman Thompson and Chairwoman Stabenow’s proposals would integrate IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) conservation investments into the farm bill and help more producers across the country adopt effective, locally led conservation practices over the long-term.”
“NACD commends both chairs for supporting NACD’s top priority by calling for the incorporation of the remaining Inflation Reduction Act conservation investments into the conservation title of the bill. NACD encourages committee leaders to continue working in a bipartisan manner to pass a farm bill that supports our producers and locally led conservation.”
|Grant Colvin, executive director of the Alliance for Fair Sugar Policy, said, “AFSP welcomes Chairwoman Stabenow’s proposal to boost production of high-quality American sugar and create additional sugar program flexibility to ensure adequate sugar supplies are available for food and beverage manufacturers.”
The AFSP describes itself as a broad-based coalition formed by a group of small, family-owned businesses and manufacturers, retailers, food and beverage companies, trade associations, environmental advocates, taxpayer watchdog organizations, responsible government advocates, think tanks and other organizations.
“We are also encouraged by Chairman Thompson’s farm bill outline …, which includes provisions to modernize the U.S. sugar program. Taken together, these proposals signal an important first step toward securing bipartisan reform that strengthens the sugar supply chain, creates new economic opportunities for both manufacturers and producers, and provides relief to families at the grocery store. We look forward to continued partnership with Senate and House leaders to build on this momentum and bring the farm bill across the finish line in the months ahead.”
Farm Action released a detailed, generally negative reaction to the House bill.Stabenow’s office issued a news release with quotes from groups praising her bill.
