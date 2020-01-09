More Senate committees to mark up USMCA, delaying floor vote

Following a Senate parliamentarian’s ruling that several committees in addition to the Senate Finance Committee have jurisdiction over implementing legislation for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade (HR5430), three committees have scheduled markups next week, Washington Trade Daily reported today.

The Senate Budget Committee has scheduled a markup of the portions of HR 5430 under its jurisdiction for Jan. 14, while the committees on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions and Commerce, Science and Transportation both have scheduled markups for Jan. 15, WTD said. The Senate parliamentarian also has ruled that the committees on Environment and Public Works, Appropriations and Foreign Relations have partial jurisdictions over the USMCA, WTD said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said he wanted to hold the trial on the House’s articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump before a vote on USMCA. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said she is unwilling to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate until the House has a clear idea of how the Senate will conduct the trial. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has said he would prefer the vote on USMCA be held before the impeachment trial.