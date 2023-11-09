More small world stories and classmates

Peggy

2022 June portrait, WYO Writers

Fans of NCIS may remember that Gibbs has a list of rules. The 39th rule says: “There are no such thing as coincidences.” That may be, so we’ll call them small world stories. These recent happenings demonstrate that with a little help, pieces can be put together to complete a puzzle.

As a serious researcher of the Civilian Conservation Corps for the past 20 years, I signed up for Google alerts and every day I receive news stories on the CCC. In mid-August there was a post originating with KFYR TV about a CCC man celebrating his 105th birthday. That caught my attention. As I read the article, I discovered that Ray Magstadt lives in Bismarck, N.D. I contacted the TV news gal, Jody Kerzman and asked for contact information. She had to contact Magstadt’s daughter and have her get in touch. It took the daughter a month to get back with me. I learned he had served one CCC hitch at Wind Cave, S.D., which is 35 miles from our place. Once I got his address, I mailed him a copy of one of the books I wrote, Wind Cave National Park: The First 100 Years I hope he will find himself in one of the book’s photos. Yet that is not the only small world story in this saga. When I posted this information on the CCC Museum of South Dakota’s Facebook page, one of my high school classmates, Ivan Melhaff, posted to say Magstadt is a cousin to his deceased dad, Walter Mehlaff. The men were close, and due to Magstadt living at Hot Springs after his CCC days, Melhaff moved to Hot Springs, S.D., too. When Melhaff married, Magstadt was his best man.

This next story concerns the Pioneer Museum in Hot Springs. Years ago, I got acquainted with Diane from Sheridan, Wyo., due to research on the John Robertson fruit farm that was located west of Hot Springs. Fifteen years ago, she came to Hot Springs and we talked history. Diane and I have stayed in touch over the years. Three weeks ago, she told me she had an iron bed in which her father was born on March 15, 1906, in Hot Springs. She wanted the bed to go to a “good home.” The Pioneer Museum strives to have objects in the collection which have a solid county history; this bed certainly fit, so the museum would welcome the bed, though it was 275 miles away.

Bill Marks, another one of my classmates and now neighbor, used to live in Sheridan and I called, found out he was soon traveling there, and he agreed to bring the bed. I got the two principals together and the bed is now at the Pioneer Museum.

Part of the actions can be attributed to the low populations of the states involved, making it easier to connect the dots, but mostly these things happened due to happenstance, or some might call it coincidence, along with some conduit.

Sanders is a national award-winning columnist who writes from the family farm in southwestern South Dakota. She can be reached through peggy@peggysanders.com .