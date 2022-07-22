More than just a rodeo
2022 Pikes Peak or Bust encourages family fun
The Cinch Jeans Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has been a fixture in Colorado Springs since 1937, growing and increasing in reputation over the years. In 2022, it took another leap forward to become a million dollar rodeo by being designated the new site of the PRCA’s national circuit championship, renamed this year as the NFR Open powered by RAM. While the four-day rodeo was another sell out affair, organizers of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo pride themselves on offering more than just a rodeo. Over time, they have grown the event’s “Fan Zone” entertainment to become a popular family-friendly destination and the rodeo’s long association with helping active duty military families blends a military flavor into all the proceedings at the historic Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs.
