Morgan County archery shoot held on Sunday

Morgan County Junior and Senior 4-H Archery shooting sports members during the 2020 Morgan County Fair Archery Shoot.

Photo courtesy Morgan County Exension

In a very competitive archery shoot, 43 youth competed to capture their place on the Morgan County Archery Team who will compete at State Fair in August. It was held at the Morgan County Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Youth have participated in practices held by certified 4-H archery instructors for the past three months in preparation for the county fair shoot.

In the junior recurve traditional, Soul Keller placed 1st; Elizabeth Whitney, 2nd; Saxson Keller, 3rd; Rylan Schreiner, 4th; and Wyatt Gorrell, 5th.

Grayson Johnson was first in the junior archery compound limited class. Quincy Palmer placed 2nd; Cameron Schmidt, 3rd; Riley Thomas, 4th; Ceri Dixon, 5th; and Carston Johnson 6th. Other youth participating were Wyatt Chacon, Chloie Cuckow, Travis Hall, Axel Lorenzini, Tenleigh Lorenzini, Aiden Midcap, Whitnee Palmer, Kirstin Powell, Malachi Thiel, and Anna Werner. Chloe Palmer won the senior division, followed by Allison Thomas, 2nd; Kathryn Schoemaker, 3rd; Mikaela Thiel, 4th; Issac Doll, 5th; and Americo Lorenzini, 6th. Also competing as a senior was Cole Curtis, Rhett Curtis, Cohen Dixon, Jordyn Garcia, and Madison Thomas.

The junior archery compound traditional competition was led by Max Curtis, followed by Chase Pollart, 2nd; Katelynn Johnson, 3rd; Dillon Curtis, 4th; Rylee Stevens, 5th; and Cole Curtis, 6th. Also competing as a junior was Cole Goff, Isabella Norton, Adaline Orona, and Cason Tow.

The final archery class shot during the 2020 Morgan County Fair Archery Contest was Compound Bow Traditional. Coming in first in the senior age group was Aulden Covelli.

Superintendents for the archery shoot were Jesse Koch, Paul Oliveira, and Levi Dixon. Cheryl Flair and Jon Flair, Chad and Katie Lorenzini, Laurie Oliveira and Stefani Oliveira assisted with the shoot.

Shooting sports awards will be announced on Facebook on Tuesday, July 21 at 6 p.m. Equipment and supplies for the 4-H shooting sports program have been provided through a NRA grant given in 2020.