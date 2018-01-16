Morgan County, Colorado, livestock judging team named Reserve Champions at NWSS

The National Western Roundup kicks off the National Western Stock Show by hosting some of the top livestock judging teams from across the country, including the team from Colorado that earned third place honors in the state contest last June. The four-person team from Morgan County, Colorado, coached by Susan Kendrick, walked away from Denver as Reserve Champions.

The Colorado team faced teams from 25 other states and a team hailing from Alberta, Canada, with 101 individual contestants. They evaluated 12 classes of market and breeding animals and delivered six sets of oral reasons, defending their placings.

Jordan Kendrick, a junior at Brush High School, placed Reserve Champion high individual overall, second in goats, third in oral reasons, fifth in beef, sixth in swine and 10th in sheep. Kendrick is active in both 4-H and FFA and hopes to continue livestock judging at the collegiate level before entering a career in agriculture business or the animal science industry. Kendrick is the daughter of Dan and Susan Kendrick of Brush, Colo.

Courtney Griffith earned fourth in goats, seventh in sheep, ninth in oral reasons, and 16th high individual overall. Griffith, a senior at Brush High School, exhibits hogs, dairy cattle and beef cattle. She is active in 4-H and FFA, serving her FFA district as an officer. Griffith hopes to continue her education and her livestock judging career while studying either agriculture education or agricultural business. She is the daughter of Steve and Shelly Griffith of Brush.

Caden Callaway, a junior at Wiggins High School, won eighth in beef and was 17th high individual overall. Callaway is a District FFA Officer alongside Griffith, and exhibits market beef and market hogs. He hopes to continue livestock judging at the collegiate level while pursuing a degree in agriculture marketing. Callaway is the son of Eric and Rachel Gabel of Wiggins.

Braden Mortensen also represented Morgan County at the NWSS contest. Mortensen, a junior at Brush High School, exhibits market beef and is active in 4-H and FFA. He hopes to continue his education in agriculture and continue his involvement in production agriculture. He is the son of Brad and Christy Mortensen of Brush.

The team has been invited to participate in a livestock judging contest in Scotland in June alongside the top two teams from the American Royal and the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Ky.