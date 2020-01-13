Morgan County’s Baling Twine Recycling program

Have you ever wondered what to do with your discarded baling twine? Or maybe you’ve seen a wild animal stuck in some twine and wondered how it got there. In places like northeast Colorado, twine is abundant, but disposal can be difficult and expensive.

But now, there is an easy, free and environmentally friendly way to dispose of leftover twine.

Morgan Conservation District has partnered with Waste-Not Recycling, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, Morgan County 4-H Exchange, and Fort Morgan FFA to provide an alternative to traditional disposal techniques for twine.

Instead of burning, burying, or paying for disposal, twine can now be sorted, cleaned and recycled into plastic pellets which can then be used to create various plastic storage containers. A 2017 grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment allowed for the purchase of a pelletizer to transform the twine into plastic pellets. The pelletizer is currently located at Waste-Not Recycling in Johnstown, Colo. Waste-Not Recycling will pay youth groups for bringing in twine to be recycled. Volunteers or community members are welcome to participate and drop off twine but will not be paid for their work. Instead, they can donate the twine to the youth group or program fund.

Currently, both Morgan County 4-H Exchange and Fort Morgan FFA have participated with the sorting and cleaning of twine. Morgan Conservation District helps with administering the Morgan County Baling Twine Recycling program and pays youth groups $0.10 per pound of twine recycled, through Waste-Not Recycling’s program.

Recycling sites can be found behind the Livestock Exchange in Brush, Colo. at 28601 Highway 71, or at Morgan County’s Extension office at 914 East Railroad Avenue in Fort Morgan, Colo.

Efforts are underway to improve and expand the baling twine recycling programs to become a statewide initiative.

If you have any questions or would like to start your own twine recycling program, please contact Madeline Hagan with Morgan Conservation District at (970) 427-3362 or morganconservationdistrict@gmail.com for information about Morgan County’s program. You can also visit http://www.twinerecycling.com for more information.