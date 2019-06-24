Mosquito tests positive for West Nile virus in Moffat County

A mosquito caught by Colorado Moffat County’s weed and pest control division has tested positive for West Nile virus.

Jesse Schroeder, the county’s weed and pest control manager, said a mosquito caught near the South Beach Boat Ramp about five miles south of Craig tested positive for the virus.

“It’s the only positive we’ve had this year,” Schroeder said.

No human cases have been reported in the area, but Schroeder wants residents to know there may be West Nile-carrying mosquitoes buzzing around Moffat County.

Schroeder said it’s always good to avoid going out during early morning and late evening hours without covering up or using bug spray. And until the cold comes back later this year, folks should be aware.

“We run the risk until the killing frost,” Schroeder said. “Anytime the mosquitos are out, until it’s cold enough that they’re done for the year, they’re a potential vector.”