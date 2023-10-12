Mountain lion hunting ban bound for Title Board

A mountain lion treed by hounds in Colorado. Photo by Christine McGee



Colorado Proposed Ballot Initiative 91 will be heard by the Title Board on Oct. 18. Proponents hope to ask voters to prohibit the hunting of mountain lion, lynx and bobcat in Colorado. If a title is set by the Title Board, the question would be approved for circulation. If the required signatures are collected and verified by the Secretary of State’s office, the question could potentially appear on the ballot in 2024.

In 2022, SB22-031 Prohibit Hunting Bobcat Lynx and Mountain Lion, sponsored by Colorado Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, D-Boulder, Sen. Joann Ginal, D-Fort Collins, Rep. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, and Rep. Monica Duran, D-Wheatridge, died in committee after a heated, three-hour hearing. The proposed initiative seeks to accomplish the same thing by sidestepping the stakeholder process present in committee hearings about proposed legislation.

In the final text that will be reviewed by the Title Board, the initiative proposal reads: The voters of Colorado find and declare that any trophy hunting of mountain lions, bobcats or lynx is inhumane, serves no socially acceptable or ecologically beneficial purpose, and fails to further public safety. Trophy hunting is practiced primarily for the display of an animal’s head, fur, or other body parts, rather than for utilization of the meat. Moreover it is almost always conducted by unsporting means, including, but not limited to, using packs of dogs with electronic devises to pursue and entrap affected animals in places from which they cannot escape in order to achieve the kill. Therefore, it is appropriate and necessary to ban trophy hunting of mountain lions, bobcats and lynx in Colorado.

In subsequent sections, trophy hunting is defined by proponents as intentionally killing, wounding, pursuing, or entrapping a mountain lion, bobcat or lynx; or discharging or releasing any deadly weapon… at a mountain lion bobcat, or lynx.

THE PROCESS

As required by statute, the Colorado Legislative Council and the Office of Legislative Legal Services “review and comment” on initiative petitions for proposed laws and amendments to the state constitution. Ballot titles must be brief, unambiguous, and in the form of a question that is answered “yes” to vote in favor of the proposed change and “no” to vote against the proposed change. The legislative staff is tasked with understanding the proponent’s objective and intent and to provide comments intended to aid proponents in determining the language of their proposal and to avail the public of knowledge of the contents of the proposal.

The review and comments returned to the proponents by legislative staff contains about eight pages of points of clarification and potential corrections. The first substantive comment reads, “Article V, section 1 (5.5) of the Colorado Constitution requires all proposed initiatives to have a single subject. What is the single subject of the proposed initiative?”

If passed, mountain lions and bobcats would be removed from big game status and all management would be removed, livestock depredation and loss would not be compensated. Since 2019, there have been nearly 400 incidences of mountain lion food source damage reports submitted to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Notably, lynx is a federally protected species and are not hunted in the state. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the total mountain lion harvest in 2021-22 was 486 which indicated a 19% success rate for hunters.

Former CPW Director Dan Prinzlow said in 2022, there are 3,800 to 4,400 independent adult lions in the state, excluding their young, which would bring the total to approximately 6,000 to 7,000. Lions have been managed as big game since 1965 and the population is stable and increasing through management efforts. Over 40% of Colorado’s highest quality lion habitat, he said has no lion mortality and is comprised of open space areas with no hunting. The annual harvest is around 11 to 13% of the population annually.

LION MANAGEMENT IN COLORADO

According to CPW, the management of mountain lions is consistent with state statute: “It is the policy of the state of Colorado that the wildlife and their environment are to be protected, preserved, enhanced, and managed for the use, benefit, and enjoyment of the people of this state and its visitors. It is further declared to be the policy of this state that there shall be provided a comprehensive program designed to offer the greatest possible variety of wildlife-related recreational opportunity to the people of this state and its visitors…”

Carefully regulated mountain lion hunting is one form of “wildlife-related recreational opportunity” as mentioned in statute. State statute goes on to declare the “state shall utilize hunting, trapping, and fishing as the primary methods of effecting necessary wildlife harvests.” We cannot foresee a time when the lethal removal of mountain lions will be unnecessary. From time to time, ensuring public safety will require that dangerous lions be removed, whether by agency staff/contractors, licensed and trained hunters, or both.

In 2019, there were 726 reported human/lion incidences with 868 in 2020 and 763 in 2021 which he said is relatively stable and not typically positive interactions. Among the most notable interactions are a September sighting poolside in a Jefferson County neighborhood, a March 2020 incident of a lion attacking a Larimer County Sheriff’s deputy and a civilian, a lion eating an elk on a porch in Glenwood Springs on Jan. 4, 2022, a lion euthanized after it entered the lobby of a condo in Vail, another lion spotted near a Fort Collins elementary school, and numerous attacks on hunters and trail runners.

Legislative Council staff prepares a fiscal summary for each statewide initiated measure considered by the Title Board, and an initial fiscal impact statement if the measure is approved for signature gathering. The fiscal summary is included on the petition used to collect signatures. The initial fiscal impact statement is posted online within 14 days of a petition being approved for circulation. Proponents and other interested persons may submit fiscal information about proposed initiatives for consideration by Legislative Council staff.

A change to state statute, which Proposed Initiative 91 is, requires the valid signatures of at least 2% of the electors in each of the state’s senate districts.

If the Title Board declines to set a title, the proponents may revise and resubmit the proposal to the legislative staff for review and may be granted a rehearing. Anyone dissatisfied with the Title Board’s actions may file an appeal with the Colorado Supreme Court and the court must act on the appeal within five days of receipt. The court may affirm the action of the Title Board or, as in the case of Proposed Initiative 16, the PAUSE Act, the Court may reverse the action of the Title Board.