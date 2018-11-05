MPCC receives distance learning/telemedicine grant

Mid-Plains Community College will be able to expand its distance learning services thanks to a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The USDA's Rural Utilities Service awarded a $101,133 Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant to MPCC's Linking Education Across Rural Nebraska (LEARN) program on Thursday.

The LEARN program will standardize and expand distance learning services throughout the MPCC service area by replacing outdated distance learning equipment in existing classrooms with more inclusive, updated technology.

"MPCC is committed to providing equitable and accessible education at all seven of its campus sites and strives to continually enhance the educational experiences of students," said Alecia Hothan, MPCC area grants coordinator. "Installation of strategically placed distance learning equipment will provide solutions to identified student needs in the vast, rural 18-county service area and will ultimately impact local economies with an educated, highly trained workforce."

Classrooms on the McCook, Broken Bow, Imperial and Ogallala campuses, as well as the North Campus in North Platte, will all receive updated distance learning technology.

Additionally, select science, applied science, nursing and health science labs on the South Campus in North Platte will receive high definition video and audio peripherals that will allow course content to be delivered to rural areas more effectively.

More information about MPCC and the courses it offers via distance learning can be found online at mpcc.edu.