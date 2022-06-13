MPCC Rodeo Team adds fifth national qualifier

The Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team will now send five members to the College National Finals Rodeo June 12-18 in Casper, Wyo.

The team gained a qualifier in Quade Potter, of Stockville, who will represent MPCC in the steer wrestling.

“Due to unfortunate injuries by former alum Landon Sivertsen, who is now at Dickinson State, and Chance Grill, of South Dakota State University, Quade earned a spot in the draw,” said Wyatt Clark, MPCC Rodeo Team timed event coach. “Quade placed fifth in the region in steer wrestling, and we are excited to have him join us in Casper. Some tough draws hindered him this season, but he worked very hard the past year, and I’m excited for him to have this opportunity. Quade’s addition will help round out our men’s points team at the College National Finals Rodeo as well.”

MPCC’s other qualifiers include Jacob Haren, of Erie, Colo., in the tie-down roping and team roping; Jentri Hurlburt, of Arcadia, and Barrett Schlieker, of Fort Lupton, Colo., in the team roping and Koby Jacobson, of Haiku, Hawaii, in the bull riding.

Haren ended the season as the Great Plains Region reserve champion header and tie-down roper. It will be the first time that he, Hurlburt and Schlieker compete at the CNFR and the fourth consecutive trip for Jacobson.

Hurlburt is fourth on the regional leaderboard in heading, and Schlieker is fifth in heeling. Jacobson is third in the region in bull riding.

Haren is also sitting third in the men’s regional all-around standings. Jacobson and Schlieker earned placings in the year-end all-around standings as well by garnering over 200 points in two events throughout the season.

“I’m excited for all our MPCC athletes competing in Casper,” said Aukai Kaai, MPCC Rodeo Team roughstock coach. “They all compete at a high caliber, and they will represent MPCC well. I can’t wait to get up there.”

Jacobson will ride his first bull Sunday, the second one Tuesday and compete in the Thursday performance.

The timed event contestants will compete in slack Monday and Tuesday and in performances Tuesday through Friday. The short round will be June 18.

Fans can keep up with the MPCC Rodeo Team’s time at nationals on the Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team Facebook page or its Instagram handle, @mid_plains_rodeo.

More information about the CNFR, including a detailed schedule, coverage and daily results can be found online at https://cnfr.com/ .