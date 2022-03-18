MPCC Rodeo Team members awarded Kiplinger Scholarships

Four Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team members have received $1,000 scholarships to help them further their education. They are: Jentri Hurlburt, of Arcadia; Quade Potter, of Stockville; Kaden Wooters, of Elwood, and Jacob Haren, of Erie, Colo.

The athletes were awarded Tom and Alice Kiplinger Foundation Scholarships Saturday night, March 12, during the MPCC Rodeo Team Spring Fundraising Rodeo at the Kiplinger Arena in McCook.

The Foundation was established by former McCook rancher John Thomas “Tom” Kiplinger, of McCook, who passed away in July of 2017. It is named after him and his mother, Alice Kiplinger, who was also Tom’s business partner for many years.

Tom funded the construction of the Kiplinger Arena complex at the Red Willow County Fairgrounds and established the foundation to provide for upkeep and maintenance of the facility.

Additionally, the foundation assists with educational scholarships and hosting educational events that promote agriculture and the western way of life.

The MPCC Rodeo Team members were selected by their coaches, with input from the Red Willow County Fairgrounds grounds crew, based on GPA, leadership, community involvement, work ethic during practice, attitude and fundraiser involvement.