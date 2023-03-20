MPCC Rodeo Team members awarded scholarships

Five members of the Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team have been awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Kiplinger Foundation.

The members are: Jace Richter, of Ogallala; Kalyn Nielsen, of Verdigre; Maggie Underhill, of Hill City, Kan.; Nick Rettinger, of Amidon, N.D., and Sydney Dunlap, of Kylertown, Pa.

The athletes were recognized recently during the team’s annual spring fundraiser rodeo at the Kiplinger Arena in McCook, Neb.

Scholarship selection was based upon fall semester GPA, a written essay, input from the rodeo team coaches and the Red Willow County fair board manager’s recommendation.

“I’m very proud of our recipients of the 2023 Tom and Alice Kiplinger Foundation Scholarship,” said Wyatt Clark, MPCC Rodeo Team timed event coach. “Jiles Bowman, fair board manager, and I both agreed these five are deserving based on their hard work and team leadership. Their GPAs reflect these positive traits also.”

Scott named 2023 NEOGEN Ultimate Show judge

Jake Scott lives in Gordon, Neb., where he works with his wife, Kami and two daughters, Payton and Harper, on their family ranching operation, Krebs Ranch. Krebs Ranch is a purebred Angus program located in the Nebraska Sandhills that produces 400 bulls annually for registered and commercial ranches across America.



Scott graduated from Connors State College and Oklahoma State University, where he was a member of the livestock judging teams at each school. He has judged major breed and jackpot shows across the country and is very grateful to be part of this event.

NAWG elects new officers with Cheyne as president

Brent Cheyne was elected president of the National Association of Wheat Growers. Cheyne farms with his son Rodney near Klamath Falls, Ore., where they raise wheat, barley, oats, alfalfa and Angus cattle. In 2011, Cheyne began his time with the Oregon Wheat Growers League as the Oregon president before accepting the position of NAWG secretary in 2015.

“It is an honor to have been elected president of NAWG during this farm bill year. NAWG’s purpose is to advocate for all wheat growers and we have an excellent opportunity to do just that with the 2023 farm bill. I hope to see, and I encourage, more involvement and commitment from farmers as we come together to improve the agricultural community,” Cheyne said.

During Cheyne’s term, he will continue to work across the industry on the upcoming farm bill and advocate for the nation’s wheat growers.

Along with Cheyne being elected as NAWG’s president, the board of directors elected a new slate of officers. Keeff Felty from Oklahoma was elected vice president, Pat Clements from Kentucky was elected treasurer, Jamie Kress from Idaho was elected as the new secretary and Nicole Berg from Washington state transitioned to the role of past president.

“We greatly appreciate Nicole Berg’s service to the National Association of Wheat Growers. Nicole has led our organization as we developed our initial 2023 farm bill priorities, testified in front of Congress three times in reviewing the 2018 farm bill, and acted as a national spokesperson for wheat with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She has been a true advocate for wheat growers, and we are thankful for her commitment to agriculture,” said NAWG CEO Chandler Goule. “We are looking forward to our new leadership this upcoming year as we continue to promote unity amongst wheat growers and support policy efforts that create an environment that is beneficial for wheat growers in our nation.”