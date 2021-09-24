MPCC Rodeo Team members awarded scholarships

Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team members Jentri Hurlburt, of Arcadia, Caitlyn Comfort, of Elwood, and Jacob Haren, of Erie, Colo., have been selected to receive $600 scholarships from NEBRASKAland Days and the Buffalo Bill Rodeo committee.

All three were recognized Saturday night during the final performance of the MPCC Stampede at the Wild West Arena in North Platte.

The scholarships were awarded based on the students’ performance in the arena and classroom as well as their leadership skills, volunteerism and promotion of the team.

“Jentri is a fierce competitor and shows exemplary leadership qualities,” said Wyatt Clark, MPCC Rodeo Team timed event coach. “Similarly, Caitlyn and Jacob have taken on a strong leadership role for the team this year. Caitlyn works hard in and out of the arena. Jacob takes time to help others and pushes the team as a whole to work harder.”

Hurlburt and Comfort represent Mid-Plains in breakaway and team roping. Haren competes in tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.

Funding for the scholarships came from entry fees from the NLD Cowboy Kickball Competition in June.