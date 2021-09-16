MPCC Rodeo Team members give back through Partner Up Rodeo

Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team member Jacob Haren, of Erie, Colo., rides his unicorn to a second-place finish during a barrel race Wednesday at the Wild West Arena in North Platte.

The activity was part of the Nebraska Partner Up Rodeo, designed to introduce children with special needs to the western way of life and to allow them to be cowboys and cowgirls for a day. The MPCC Rodeo Team assisted with the event and put on a mock rodeo for participants.

Haren was one of two competitors in the exhibition barrel race. He was beat out by teammate Quade Potter, of Stockville, riding a T-Rex.