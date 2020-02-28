MPCC Rodeo Team plans spring fundraising rodeo

The Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team will benefit from a fundraising rodeo in McCook, Neb., March 13-14.

Photo courtesy MPCC

Entries can be called in from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 8 at (620) 275-1655.

Performances will begin at 7 p.m. each night at the Kiplinger Arena at the Red Willow County Fairgrounds.

Admission for the regular performances is $10 per person with the exception of children 12 and younger — who will be admitted free.

The public is also welcome to attend slack, the overflow from the regular performances, for free. That will begin at noon on March 13 and at 9 a.m. on March 14.

Concessions and team merchandise will be for sale throughout the event. Proceeds will go toward a combination of scholarships, practice equipment and travel expenses for rodeo team members.

Both the Nebraska State Rodeo Association and the Kansas Professional Rodeo Association sanction the rodeo in McCook. It is sponsored in part by a grant from Red Willow County Tourism.