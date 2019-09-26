MPCC Rodeo Team plans timed event fundraiser

MPCC Rodeo Team members Riley Reiss, of Manning, N.D., and Wynn Schaack, of Wall, S.D., team rope at the 2019 MPCC Stampede. They will be among the team members benefiting from a timed event fundraiser Oct. 12 at the Red Willow County Fairgrounds.

Courtesy photo

The Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team will host a timed event fundraiser Oct. 12 at the Red Willow County Fairgrounds in McCook, Neb.

The event is open to the public and free to watch. Only cash will be accepted for entry fees, and the payout will also be cash.

Activities will begin with calf roping at 10 a.m., so contestants must be entered by 9:30 a.m. The first to enter will be the last to rope.

The fee is $150 for three head. Contestants may enter twice on two different horses. There is a handicap for those 45 and older and for high school students if approved.

Breakaway roping will begin at 11 a.m. Contestants must be entered by 10:30 a.m. The entry fee is $150 for three head for that event as well. Women, men over 60 and boys younger than 14 will be allowed to compete. The first to enter will be the last to rope.

Steer wrestlers must be entered by the second round of breakaway to compete in their event. The steer wrestling will begin at noon. The entry fee is $150 for three head, and a contestant can enter twice on two different horses.

The team roping will begin immediately after the steer wrestling, but no earlier than 1 p.m. It will start with #13 team roping. Contestants must be entered once by the time the first team runs, and entries will close at the 50th team. The cost is $100 for four head. The roping is progressive on one.

The #10 team roping, also progressive on one, will begin immediately following #13. Contestants must be entered once when the roping starts, and entries will close after the 50th team. The fee is $60 for four head.

Concessions and team merchandise will be available for purchase from the Wranglers, the MPCC rodeo team’s official booster committee.

More information about the fundraising rodeo is available from Garrett Nokes, MPCC rodeo team timed event coach, at (308) 350-0514. Proceeds from the event will be used to help offset team expenses.