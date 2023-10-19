MPCC Rodeo Team rounds out fall competitions in Iowa

Rex Day competes in steer wrestling for the Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team. Day won the Reserve All-Around championship at the Buena Vista University Rodeo in Alta, Iowa Saturday. Photo courtesy MPCC

MPCC-RFP-101623

That’s a wrap. The McCook, Neb., Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team rounded out its fall competitions on a high note over the weekend at the Buena Vista University Rodeo in Alta, Iowa.

MPCC had the No. 1 men’s team at the rodeo in terms of overall points — the third time for the accomplishment this season. MPCC’s women’s team ended up fifth.

Rex Day, of Bartlett, rode away with the Reserve All-Around Champion buckle following a second-place finish in steer wrestling and fifth-place finish in team roping alongside teammate Matthew Miller, of Callaway.

Jace Richter, of Ogallala, claimed the tie-down roping championship for the first time this season.

Jackson Lunn, of Whitecourt, Alberta, who has remained at the top of the leaderboard after winning the bareback riding at the first rodeo of the year, came back to win the event in the final fall rodeo as well.

The rest of the average results are as follows:

Team Roping

Second – Clay Meyer, of Loomis, and Sage Dieter, of Alma

Sixth – Jaxton Starr, of North Platte, and Colton Zubach, from Dickinson State University

Steer Wrestling

Third – Eli Higa, of Honokaʻa, Hawaii

Fifth – Koby Jacobson, of Haiku, Hawaii

Sixth – Cinch Painter, of Springview

Seventh – Kahiwa Augustiro, of Hoʻolehua, Hawaii

Ninth – Tucker Even, of Burke, S.D.

Tie-down Roping

Fourth – Matthew Miller

Eighth – Barrett Schlieker, of Fort Lupton, Colo.

Bull Riding

Third – D.C. Cathcart, of Carpenter, Wyo.

Fourth – Elias Garcia, of Dalton

Fifth – Danny Perdew, of Eaton, Colo.

Breakaway Roping

Sixth – Whitney Jennings, of Seneca

Ninth – Lainee Even, of Burke, S.D.

Goat Tying

Ninth – Lainee Even

“What a great way to finish off the fall season,” said Aukai Kaai, MPCC Rodeo Team roughstock coach. “We dang sure had to continue to battle all weekend, and it was evident in several events. The steer wrestlers really decided to show up. Six of the 10 in the short round belonged to MPCC. That was really neat to see. I sure was proud of both Jace and Jackson for gritting through the weekend and getting the wins as well.”

With the regional rodeos over until spring, the MPCC Rodeo Team will now turn its attention to its annual fall timed event fundraiser at the end of the month.

The team will host breakaway and team roping jackpots Oct. 27-28 at the Kiplinger Arena in McCook. More information about the jackpots can be found at mpcc.edu/news/2021/rodeo-jackpots.php .