MPCC Rodeo Team rounds out fall competitions in Iowa
That’s a wrap. The McCook, Neb., Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team rounded out its fall competitions on a high note over the weekend at the Buena Vista University Rodeo in Alta, Iowa.
MPCC had the No. 1 men’s team at the rodeo in terms of overall points — the third time for the accomplishment this season. MPCC’s women’s team ended up fifth.
Rex Day, of Bartlett, rode away with the Reserve All-Around Champion buckle following a second-place finish in steer wrestling and fifth-place finish in team roping alongside teammate Matthew Miller, of Callaway.
Jace Richter, of Ogallala, claimed the tie-down roping championship for the first time this season.
Jackson Lunn, of Whitecourt, Alberta, who has remained at the top of the leaderboard after winning the bareback riding at the first rodeo of the year, came back to win the event in the final fall rodeo as well.
The rest of the average results are as follows:
Team Roping
- Second – Clay Meyer, of Loomis, and Sage Dieter, of Alma
- Sixth – Jaxton Starr, of North Platte, and Colton Zubach, from Dickinson State University
Steer Wrestling
- Third – Eli Higa, of Honokaʻa, Hawaii
- Fifth – Koby Jacobson, of Haiku, Hawaii
- Sixth – Cinch Painter, of Springview
- Seventh – Kahiwa Augustiro, of Hoʻolehua, Hawaii
- Ninth – Tucker Even, of Burke, S.D.
Tie-down Roping
- Fourth – Matthew Miller
- Eighth – Barrett Schlieker, of Fort Lupton, Colo.
Bull Riding
- Third – D.C. Cathcart, of Carpenter, Wyo.
- Fourth – Elias Garcia, of Dalton
- Fifth – Danny Perdew, of Eaton, Colo.
Breakaway Roping
- Sixth – Whitney Jennings, of Seneca
- Ninth – Lainee Even, of Burke, S.D.
Goat Tying
- Ninth – Lainee Even
“What a great way to finish off the fall season,” said Aukai Kaai, MPCC Rodeo Team roughstock coach. “We dang sure had to continue to battle all weekend, and it was evident in several events. The steer wrestlers really decided to show up. Six of the 10 in the short round belonged to MPCC. That was really neat to see. I sure was proud of both Jace and Jackson for gritting through the weekend and getting the wins as well.”
With the regional rodeos over until spring, the MPCC Rodeo Team will now turn its attention to its annual fall timed event fundraiser at the end of the month.
The team will host breakaway and team roping jackpots Oct. 27-28 at the Kiplinger Arena in McCook. More information about the jackpots can be found at mpcc.edu/news/2021/rodeo-jackpots.php.