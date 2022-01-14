MPCC Rodeo Team Scholarship Banquet planned for Feb. 12

Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team Scholarship Banquet.

The banquet will be Feb. 12 at the Ramada by Wyndham North Platte and Sandhills Convention Center in North Platte. The social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a prime rib dinner at 7 p.m.

Activities will include both live and silent auctions, presentations by the rodeo team coaches and athletes and entertainment by Colorado comedian Randy Mac.

Mac will provide a clean, professional comedy routine suitable for all ages. His shows typically include humorous songs accompanied by guitar, funny stories and illusions. It’s not uncommon for him to call on guests in the audience to assist him on stage with his acts.

Banquet tickets are $75 each or $500 for a table of eight. They can be purchased until Feb. 4 at the college’s welcome centers in North Platte and McCook, through the Wranglers booster committee at (308) 535-3778 or by contacting any MPCC Rodeo Team member or coach.

Roughstock coach Aukai Kaai can be reached at kaaik@mpcc.edu . The email for timed event coach Wyatt Clark is clarkjw@mpcc.edu .