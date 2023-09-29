MPCC Rodeo Team to host breakaway/team roping jackpots

Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team member Madison McGee swings a loop in the breakaway roping. The team will have a timed event fundraiser Oct. 27-28 in McCook. Photo courtesy MPCC

MPCC

The Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team’s annual fall timed event fundraiser will be Oct. 27-28.

Activities will begin with a breakaway roping jackpot at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Kiplinger Arena in McCook, Neb. A team roping jackpot is planned for Oct. 28 at the same location.

The breakaway roping will consist of two long go rounds and a top 10 short round. Each roper will be allowed to enter twice. Only cash will be accepted for entry fees, and the payout will also be cash. Pre-registration is required.

The second day will begin at 10 a.m. with a #12 team roping, the cost of which is $100 per team for four head, progressive on one. It will be a handicap roping with an up and down slide — 1.5 seconds per number with a #10 cutoff. Entries will close at 10:45 a.m.

Immediately following will be the #9 handicap team roping — down slide only. The $80 fee covers four head, progressive on one. There will be a 1.5 second slide per number down with a #5 cutoff. Contestants must be entered by the short round of the number 12 roping.

All events are open to the public and free to watch.

Stock will be provided by provided by Tommy Phillips and Russ Kucera.

Anyone interested in registering or obtaining more information about the jackpots can contact Keeley Vaughn at (541) 891-7996.