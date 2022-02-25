MPCC Rodeo Team to host spring fundraising rodeo March 11-12

The Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team will host its annual spring fundraising rodeo in McCook, Neb., March 11-12. The event was named the Kansas Pro Rodeo Association Small Purse Rodeo of the Year in 2021.

Performances are open to the public. They will begin at 7 p.m. each night at the Kiplinger Arena at the Red Willow County Fairgrounds. Slack is scheduled for noon March 11 and 10 a.m. March 12.

Admission for the regular performances is $10 per person with the exception of children 12 and younger — who will be admitted free.

Concessions and team merchandise will be for sale both days. Proceeds will go toward a combination of scholarships, practice equipment and travel expenses for rodeo team members.

The fundraiser is sanctioned by the Kansas Pro Rodeo Association and co-approved by the Nebraska State Rodeo Association and the Mid-States Rodeo Association. It is sponsored in part by a grant from Red Willow County Tourism.

Phillips Rodeo Company will serve as the stock contractor.

Entry fees are $85 for the bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, ranch broncs, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, bull riding and barrel racing.

Open team roping and 40/40 team roping are $125. Mixed team roping (slack only) is $85.50, and entries for that must be called in. There’s also an optional one-time charge of $75 per event for average money payout.

Entries can be submitted online at kansasprorodeo.com from 10 a.m. March 4 through 4 p.m. March 6. They can be called in from noon to 4 p.m. March 6 at (620) 275-1655 or (620) 260-9845. Call backs are scheduled for 8-10 a.m. March 7.