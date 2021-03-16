MPCC spring fundraising rodeo supports team/Nokes family

Almost $12,000 was raised during the Mid-Plains Community College Spring Fundraising Rodeo Friday and Saturday at the Kiplinger Arena in McCook. Proceeds will go toward a combination of scholarships, practice equipment and team travel expenses.

The event was dedicated to former head rodeo team coach Garrett Nokes who passed away in February. It included a presentation featuring a saddled riderless horse, led by Nokes’ son Parker, who rode around the arena while Garrett’s bio was read.

Some of the activities also raised money for the Nokes family. That included the sale of a steer and t-shirts — which are ongoing.

Anyone interested in purchasing a Nokes memorial t-shirt can do so by contacting Wranglers booster committee member Brenda Peters at petersb@mpcc.edu or calling (308) 345-8117.

One of the live auction items was a quilt made by Bonna Fortune, the grandmother of MPCC Rodeo Team member Wynn Schaack, of Wall, S.D.

The quilt second from left was donated to the family of Garrett Nokes during the MPCC Spring Fundraising Rodeo in McCook. Photo courtesy MPCC



The quilt featured a patch in the middle that depicted a kneeling cowboy and had a caption that read, “In memory of Garrett Nokes.” The quilt sold for $3,600. It was given to the rodeo team who, in turn, handed it over to Garrett’s family.

The rodeo also included a team jacket presentation and Dual Excellence Scholarship ceremony.

Gigi Sattler, of McCook, was the winner of a drawing for a Traeger Pro Series wood-fired pellet grill.