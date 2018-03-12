MRN Pageant deadline is April 1

The deadline to enter the Miss Rodeo Nebraska/Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska Pageant is April 1. Applications can be found online at missrodeonebraska.org.

The pageant is open to young women interested in promoting the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association, the sport of professional rodeo and the western way of life.

This year's competition is scheduled for June 10-13 in North Platte.

Lucky winners in both the miss and the teen categories will ride away with thousands of dollars in scholarships (including a two-year, full tuition scholarship to Mid-Plains Community College), a tiara, a saddle, a buckle, chaps, tack and jewelry, among many other items.

For more information, contact Linda Evans at (308) 520-1058.