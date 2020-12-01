Mrs. Claus Cookie Pops
12 wooden pop sticks
12 double-stuffed Golden Oreo cookies
10 pink candy coating disks
2 packages (12 ounces each) white candy coating disks, divided
Popped popcorn
Black decorating icing
Assorted holiday sprinkles
Insert a pop stick into the filling of each cookie; place on a waxed paper-lined baking sheet.
To secure sticks, freeze until firm, about 15 minutes.
In a microwave, melt pink candy coating with 3 cups white candy coating, stirring until well blended.
Dip cookies in coating, allowing excess to drip off (reheat coating as necessary).
Attach popcorn for buns in Mrs. Claus’ hair; return to baking sheets.
Freeze until set, about 30 minutes.
Melt remaining white candy coating.
Dip popcorn and tops of cookies in white coating for hair; swirl with a small spatula to make curls.
Return to baking sheets.
Transfer black icing to a pastry bag fitted with a small round pastry tip; pipe eyes and eyeglasses onto faces.
Add decorations as desired, using melted coating to attach.
Let stand at room temperature until set.
