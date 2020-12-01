Mrs. Claus Cookie Pops

12 wooden pop sticks

12 double-stuffed Golden Oreo cookies

10 pink candy coating disks

2 packages (12 ounces each) white candy coating disks, divided

Popped popcorn

Black decorating icing

Assorted holiday sprinkles

Insert a pop stick into the filling of each cookie; place on a waxed paper-lined baking sheet.

To secure sticks, freeze until firm, about 15 minutes.

In a microwave, melt pink candy coating with 3 cups white candy coating, stirring until well blended.

Dip cookies in coating, allowing excess to drip off (reheat coating as necessary).

Attach popcorn for buns in Mrs. Claus’ hair; return to baking sheets.

Freeze until set, about 30 minutes.

Melt remaining white candy coating.

Dip popcorn and tops of cookies in white coating for hair; swirl with a small spatula to make curls.

Return to baking sheets.

Transfer black icing to a pastry bag fitted with a small round pastry tip; pipe eyes and eyeglasses onto faces.

Add decorations as desired, using melted coating to attach.

Let stand at room temperature until set.