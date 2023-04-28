MSGA and Miles City Livestock Commission rollover auction raises $37,000 to support BLM litigation

HELENA, Mont. — On April 25, the Montana Stockgrowers Association hosted a rollover auction at the Miles City Livestock Commission to raise funds for its appeal of Bureau of Land Management’s decision regarding American Prairie’s grazing allotments. The auction was supported by 49 donors and raised over $37,300 — the highest amount raised for the fund to date.

Each rollover auction will raise funds for the MSGA Advocacy Fund, which allows for a collective voice for cattle ranchers advocating for change and accountability at the state and federal levels. This fund is currently being used to support the appeal against BLM and is in partnership with North and South Phillips Grazing Districts and under the counsel of the Budd-Falen Law Offices, LLC.

Doug Gardner graciously donated the heifer sold for auction and the Miles City Livestock Commission supported the event by donating their facilities to host the auction.

In a rollover auction, the donated animal is put up for auction, purchased, re-donated, and then purchased again. This is done over and over until there are no more bids to be taken. Once this process is over, the animal is then sold at auction.

More rollover auctions will be scheduled at local markets throughout the spring. Be on the lookout for one near you. The most up-to-date rollover auction calendar can be found athttp://www.bit.ly/msga-rollover . If you are unable to attend one of the rollover auctions but would like to donate, donations can also be made at http://www.protectopenspaces.com .

For additional information on future events or questions on how you can support this effort, please call MSGA board member, Monty Lesh (406) 853-1523.