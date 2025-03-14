MTR Cattle Co. Annual Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Jaramie McLean
- Date of Sale: 03/08/2025
- Location: Buffalo Livestock Market, Buffalo, Wyo.
- Auctioneer: Curt Westland
- Averages:
Sale Averages:
15 yearling Angus bulls averaged $6,700
19 yearling Balancer and Percentage Gelbvieh Bulls averaged $5,644
14 yearling Heifers averaged $2,250
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 13 sold for $10,000 to Travis Hakert from Buffalo, Wyo.; MTR Remington 1094; 2/27/24; Reg: 21160185; Sire: MTR Remington 610; MTR Queen Lady 805
Lot 3 sold for $9,000 to Belus Brothers from Buffalo, Wyo.; MTR Titlest 1454; 3/21/24; Reg: 21160189; Sire: MTR Titlest 619; MTR Black Lady 958
Lot 1 sold for $9,000 to Belus Brothers from Buffalo, Wyo.; MTR Titlest 1554; 3/8/24; Reg: 21160190; Sire; MTR Titlest 619; Dam: MTR Black Lady 659
Lot 2 sold for $9,000 to Belus Brothers from Buffalo, Wyo.; MTR Patriarch 1844; 2/8/24; Reg: 21160194; Sire: Tehama Patriarch F028; Dam: MTR Queen Lass 1512
Top Selling Balancer and Percentage Gelbvieh Bulls:
Lot 17 sold for $7,750 to Colby Crago from Belle Fourche, S.D.; MTR Response 420M; 3/10/24; Reg: 1618226; Sire MTR Response 918H
Lot 25 sold for $7,250 to Clete Schmidt from Belle Fourche, S.D.; MTR Response 462M; 3/11/24; Reg: 1618232; Sire: MTR Response 918H; Dam: MTR Miss Remington 413G
- Comments:
MTR Cattle Co. had their annual bull sale on March 8, 2025, at the Buffalo Livestock Market in Buffalo, Wyo. Over the years of fine tuning the genetics the Rives family put together a great group of Angus and Balancer and Percentage Gelbvieh bulls. They had a great turn out of new and returning customers on a warm, sunny day. Congratulations on a great sale.
Trending - News
See more