Much praise for Torres Small confirmation

After the Senate today confirmed Xochitl Torres Small as agriculture deputy secretary, many lawmakers and agriculture groups were quick to issue statements of praise.

The Senate vote was 84 to 8.

Torres Small has been the agriculture undersecretary for Rural Development. She also served as a Democratic member of the House from New Mexico.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member of the committee, praised Torres Small in a joint news release.

“Ms. Torres Small’s strong, bipartisan confirmation shows what the Senate can do when it works together. Ms. Torres Small has a proven track record as a strong leader with a deep knowledge of farm, food, and rural policy. I know she will serve the department and the American people well in her new role as deputy secretary of agriculture,” Stabenow said.

“I am pleased the Senate confirmed Ms. Torres Small to serve as USDA’s deputy secretary. She has excelled in her leadership role as undersecretary for Rural Development and is more than prepared to take on the responsibilities that come with being the top deputy at USDA. I congratulate Ms. Torres Small and stand ready to work with her to implement policies that will help our farmers, ranchers and rural communities succeed,” Boozman said.

Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, said, “I want to congratulate Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small on her confirmation as United States deputy secretary of agriculture. When we worked together as members of the House Agriculture Committee, I was always impressed by her passion for the issues and unwavering advocacy for the farmers, ranchers, and foresters in New Mexico and across the country. This is a well-deserved achievement that reflects her fierce dedication to and hard work on behalf of America’s agriculture sector. I am confident that she will continue working with that same passion and commitment in her new role, and I look forward to continuing our work together as the House Agriculture Committee crafts a farm bill that ensures America’s farmers, ranchers, and foresters have the support they need to succeed.”

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “Xochitl Torres Small has dedicated her career to serving the agriculture industry and the American people, and I have witnessed her lead with energy, authenticity and personal investment that I know will leave an impact on USDA for years to come. As the granddaughter of migrant farm workers, Xochitl experienced firsthand the challenges that many producers and rural communities face day in and day out. The hard work and determination she witnessed informs her commitment to public service and her respect for those we serve. Under her leadership, our Rural Development team has made record progress working to drive down energy costs, improve access to high-speed Internet, expand processing capacity to help America’s livestock producers attain fairer prices for their work, and provide affordable housing options for rural residents.

“At this critical time when USDA and the Biden-Harris administration are laser-focused on mobilizing historic investments to rebuild our economy and secure healthier, more vibrant communities for future generations, I am grateful to have Xochitl’s partnership at the helm of the People’s Department,” Vilsack added. “She has time and again met the moment with a collaborative approach and a can-do spirit, and I applaud Congress for confirming her as USDA’s next deputy secretary.”

National Association of State Departments of Agriculture CEO Ted McKinney said, “Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small has a proven record of championing solutions for the agricultural supply chain and fostering economic growth for communities across the nation. With her experience leading the industry as undersecretary of agriculture for Rural Development and her perspective on state and local issues as former U.S. representative for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, NASDA is elated at today’s senate confirmation and looks forward to her leadership.”

“On behalf of America’s farmer co-ops and their members, I congratulate Xochitl Torres Small on her confirmation as deputy secretary of agriculture today,” said Chuck Conner, president and CEO of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives. “As NCFC noted when she was nominated, her grounding in the broad range of issues she handled as undersecretary for Rural Development — along with her experience earlier in her career serving on the House Agriculture Committee — prepares her well for this new position. We look forward to continuing the productive working relationship we have developed with Deputy Secretary Torres Small as she assumes this new role.”

National Milk Producers Federation President and CEO Jim Mulhern said, “On behalf of America’s dairy farmers and their cooperatives, we congratulate Xochitl Torres Small on her Senate confirmation as deputy secretary of agriculture. Her rich family heritage in agriculture, as well as her career in public service in Congress and at USDA, will bring valuable perspective to the position, and we know she will bring great insight and energy to her new role. We look forward to continuing our work together to tackle the many pressing issues that affect agriculture and our rural communities.”

Michael Dykes, CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association, said, “On behalf of U.S. dairy processors, retailers, and cooperatives working each day to provide nutritious and sustainable dairy foods to people around the world, the International Dairy Foods Association congratulates Ms. Xochitl Torres Small on her historic confirmation as U.S. deputy secretary of agriculture.” Dykes said the industry looks forward to working with Torres Small “as she works alongside Secretary Vilsack to deliver nutrition security, conservation programs, rural development, preferential export access for U.S. businesses, and so much more on behalf of the USDA and its constituents. Her deep experience in government and passion for economic development will benefit all people.”

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane said, “NCBA congratulates Xochitl Torres Small on her bipartisan confirmation as USDA deputy secretary. In her previous role as undersecretary for Rural Development, she was an advocate for rural communities, and we know she will continue supporting our nation’s beef farmers and ranchers in her new role. We thank the senate for confirming such a qualified nominee and we look forward to working with her in the future.”

American Soybean Association CEO Stephen Censky, who served as deputy secretary from 2017 to 2020, said, “Torres Small’s comprehensive background in D.C., will bring great value and insight to the position — from her time as a district court clerk, attorney working in water and natural resources law, on through her service in the U.S. House of Representatives, where she was a member of the House Agriculture Committee, and most recently with USDA Rural Development.”

Corn Refiners Association President and CEO John Bode said, “CRA congratulates Xochitl Torres Small, the newly confirmed deputy secretary of USDA. Her proven track record, dedication to food and farm policy, focus on rural prosperity, and dedication to advancing diversity will continue to propel the agriculture industry forward. We appreciate USDA’s commitment to advancing rural communities, and the confirmation of Deputy Secretary Torres Small further exemplifies that commitment and understanding. We will continue to work with her to advance priorities that promote innovation, growth, and economic progress in America, specifically within the growing ag bioeconomy.”

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said, “AFBF congratulates Xochitl Torres Small on her confirmation, and we look forward to working closely with her on the big issues ahead for agriculture. Her previous leadership experience at USDA and her time on the House Agriculture Committee give her important perspective and solid experience to hit the ground running in addressing the challenges and seizing the opportunities ahead for America’s farmers and ranchers.”