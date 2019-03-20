Multiple suspects arrested in area cattle, equipment thefts

FRANKLIN, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced nine arrests in conjunction with an ongoing investigation by TSCRA Special Ranger Hal Dumas.

Dumas initiated the investigation following multiple reports of stolen cattle and stolen farm and ranch equipment in Brazos, Burleson and Robertson counties.

Additional arrests are expected, but to date, the following suspects have been arrested on warrants for theft:

Demarcus Benson

Philip Deaver Jr.

Carlton Evans

Luther Flowers

Eric Green

Jacquez Green

Darrian Manley

Charles Manual

Trevon Schells

According to Dumas, all the stolen cattle have been recovered or accounted for except five Limousin cows and two black bull calves.

Anyone with information that could further the investigation is asked to contact TSCRA Special Ranger Hal Dumas at (979) 255-0638 or TSCRA's Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333.

Dumas thanked the numerous law enforcement agencies involved in the case, especially the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Burleson County Sheriff's Office, Robertson County Sheriff's Office and Calvert Police Department.