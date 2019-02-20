Murtaugh to leave USDA for Trump campaign
Tim Murtaugh, the communications director for Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, will leave USDA Friday to become the communications director for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, he confirmed to The Hagstrom Report today.
Murtaugh said his successor at USDA would announced shortly.
Murtaugh, a Pennsylvania native, earlier served as director of communications for Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Pa.
MarketWatch reported from a Wall Street Journal story that the Trump campaign has also hired press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and strategic communications director Marc Lotter, a former aide to Vice President Mike Pence whose duties will include overseeing the campaign's surrogates on news and social media.