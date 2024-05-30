Museum mayhem

Being a trustee with the state historical society has many perks, and one of them is the stories we hear. I won’t divulge the towns involved.

Imagine being a volunteer at the desk of a small town museum. You greet the visitors, chit chat, and make them welcome. The next group that comes through the door are some sort of weirdly-suited individuals. They have on heavy layered quilted-like upper garments, with long sleeves. Each person wears a bubble front helmet to easily see through. The leaders says, “We are the explosive ordnance disposal team, and we are here to help.”

What? The bomb squad? “Yes, you need to evacuate the building.”

Museums are advised to have law enforcement check their collections to see if any of the items are a danger. The museum manager dutifully called and a policeman arrived on a convenient day. As they moved around the room, the manager pointed out a display that had been pulled out for better viewing. The lawman said, “Stop.”

The manager said, “I’d heard that tone and knew he meant stop. Then he told me to move away from the exhibit. The next thing I knew, he called dispatch and asked for the bomb squad from a nearby town.”

The object causing the ruckus was a live grenade. In checking the history, after the fact, it was a grenade manufactured between 1914 and 1939. There was no telling how long it had been in the museum collection. Over the years it had been moved around, perhaps jostled about, but the pin remained intact.

The E.O.D. put the grenade in a small metal box, took it to their vehicle and secured it before driving away.

Another experience for many museums was when someone came in and asked about the antique fire grenades, or early fire extinguishers, often placed by doors, where historically they would have been used.

In one museum the tear-dropped shaped glass bulb drew a great deal of interest as they are colorful and interesting to see. The extinguishers are filled with carbon tetrachloride, which doesn’t readily burn, and the bulbs contain just a very small amount of liquid, not enough to quench a fire. But when the glass container is thrown onto a fire, a dangerous phosphene gas is released. The gas is created from the mixture of carbon tetrachloride and flame. This same type of gas was used in WWI as chemical warfare. These old extinguishers, if filled, are not something you want in your museum.

The next challenge is the potential problem with taxidermy. Sioux Falls, S.D., had to close their 40-year-old Delbridge Museum of Natural History in 2023 after inspection as most of the displays were old and had been treated with arsenic. The only danger is if the exhibits are touched. Apparently if the displays are up on walls beyond reach, they can remain.

Even museums filled with old things can have modern day excitement. Visit your local museum and step into history and perhaps, current events.