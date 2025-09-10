Mustang Makeover invites travelers to a stunning fall getaway in Meeker, Colo.
MEEKER, Colo. — This autumn, adventure seekers, horse enthusiasts, and families
longing for a one-of-a-kind escape are invited to the heart of the Rockies for the must-see
Meeker Mustang Makeover event in Meeker, Colo.
The Meeker Mustang Makeover will take place at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds from
Friday through Saturday Sept. 26 and 27, with gates opening at 8 a.m. each day.
Set against a backdrop of golden aspens and crisp mountain air, the event promises not
only the thrill of witnessing wild mustangs transform before your eyes but also the perfect
opportunity to discover the magical allure of Meeker as your destination for a memorable
fall getaway.
Support the Town of Meeker as they share their autumn beauty and small-town western
sense of community and re-build after the recent wildfires. “Our ancestors never gave up,
and we won’t either,” says MMM board president Deirdre Macnab. “The wildfires may have
delayed us, but they will not stop us. This year the Makeover is more than an event, it is a
symbol of courage and the unbreakable spirit of the mustang and America.”
The Meeker Mustang Makeover is more than an equestrian event — it’s a testament to the
enduring bond between humans and horses. Over the course of an exhilarating weekend,
kids, amateurs and professional trainers and their mustangs will demonstrate the
incredible possibilities of trust, patience and partnership. Each mustang, once wild and
untamed, will showcase its journey through captivating demonstrations, competitions, and
spirited performances.
Spectators can expect to be inspired as they watch trainers from across the region work
with their mustangs, many of whom only months ago roamed free across the Western
range. The event culminates in a showcase where the mustangs, now gentled and
responsive, perform intricate patterns, trail maneuvers and freestyle routines. This
transformation highlights the intelligence, resilience, and unique spirit of America’s iconic
wild horses.
Why Attend the Mustang Makeover?
- Support a Worthy Cause: Dedicated to raising awareness about wild horse adoption
and healthy public lands, part of the proceeds are used to provide $1,000
scholarships for youth trainers, awards for trainers, clinics to help trainers improve
their skills, and finding homes for the thousands of mustangs in captivity, ensuring a
brighter future for mustangs across the West.
- Experience Transformation: Learn and follow the moving stories of mustangs and
their trainers as they work together to build mutual respect and understanding.
Witness firsthand the emotional and physical evolution of these remarkable
animals.
- Engage with the Community: The event features local vendors, western artisans,
educational workshops, and interactive art activities for all ages, including an
equine art show and Kids Western Activities area.
- Enjoy Family Fun: With a festival atmosphere, food trucks serving hearty Colorado
fare, vendors, and live music at the Friday night Mustang Mingle with dinner and
silent auction, the event promises entertainment for families, couples, and solo
adventurers alike.
- Escape to Meeker: A Hidden Gem for Your Fall Getaway
- While the Mustang Makeover provides a spectacular anchor to your autumn adventure,
- Meeker, Colorado oXers so much more for those seeking an unforgettable escape.
- Nestled in the White River Valley, Meeker is a haven for outdoor lovers. As the aspens turn
- to gold and the air turns crisp, the landscape erupts into a tapestry of color, inviting visitors
- to hike, bike, fish, or simply relax and soak in the serenity of the season.
- Hiking and Biking: Explore miles of trails through the White River National Forest.
Whether it’s an easy stroll to scenic overlooks or a heart-pumping mountain bike
adventure, Meeker’s natural beauty provides the perfect backdrop.
- Wildlife Viewing: Autumn is prime time for spotting elk, deer, and even the
occasional bear. Early mornings and dusky evenings are best for wildlife
photography or peaceful observation.
- Fishing and Boating: The White River oXers world-class trout fishing, while nearby
lakes and reservoirs invite paddlers to experience mirror-like waters reflecting the
season’s colors.
- Historic Downtown: Take a leisurely walk through Meeker’s charming Main Street,
where historic buildings house boutique shops, cozy cafés and galleries
showcasing local artists. Check out Meeker’ History Museum and local shops.
- Local Cuisine: Savor hearty breakfasts, ranch-to-table meals, and sweet treats at
locally owned restaurants.
- Relax and Rejuvenate: Stay in a rustic cabin, a comfortable inn, or a riverside lodge.
Enjoy the warmth of a crackling fire after a day of adventure, or unwind around a
campfire beneath a canopy of stars.
Plan Your Trip: Details and Tips
The Meeker Mustang Makeover will take place at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds from
Friday through Saturday Sept. 26 and 27, with gates opening at 8 a.m. each day.
Youth trainers and their yearlings begin Friday morning followed by a Mustang Only Horse
show Friday afternoon. From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday is the Mustang Mingle, with a $35 entry
covering dinner, music and a silent auction with a chance to meet the trainers. Saturday
the event continues with the Freestyles, culminating in the grand finale showcase of
awards and live auction Saturday at 6 p.m. Approved bidders can take home their own
mustang.
Tickets are available online ($5) and at the gate ($8), children 12 and under free. Early
lodging reservations are recommended, as accommodations fill quickly during peak foliage
season. There is ample parking provided at the fairgrounds.
For those interested in making the most of their fall getaway, local outfitters oXer guided
horseback rides, ATV tours into the high country, with panoramic views of the autumn
landscape.