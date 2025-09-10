Mustang Makeover invites travelers to a stunning fall getaway in Meeker, Colo.

MEEKER, Colo. — This autumn, adventure seekers, horse enthusiasts, and families

longing for a one-of-a-kind escape are invited to the heart of the Rockies for the must-see

Meeker Mustang Makeover event in Meeker, Colo.

The Meeker Mustang Makeover will take place at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds from

Friday through Saturday Sept. 26 and 27, with gates opening at 8 a.m. each day.

Set against a backdrop of golden aspens and crisp mountain air, the event promises not

only the thrill of witnessing wild mustangs transform before your eyes but also the perfect

opportunity to discover the magical allure of Meeker as your destination for a memorable

fall getaway.

Support the Town of Meeker as they share their autumn beauty and small-town western

sense of community and re-build after the recent wildfires. “Our ancestors never gave up,

and we won’t either,” says MMM board president Deirdre Macnab. “The wildfires may have

delayed us, but they will not stop us. This year the Makeover is more than an event, it is a

symbol of courage and the unbreakable spirit of the mustang and America.”

The Meeker Mustang Makeover is more than an equestrian event — it’s a testament to the

enduring bond between humans and horses. Over the course of an exhilarating weekend,

kids, amateurs and professional trainers and their mustangs will demonstrate the

incredible possibilities of trust, patience and partnership. Each mustang, once wild and

untamed, will showcase its journey through captivating demonstrations, competitions, and

spirited performances.

Spectators can expect to be inspired as they watch trainers from across the region work

with their mustangs, many of whom only months ago roamed free across the Western

range. The event culminates in a showcase where the mustangs, now gentled and

responsive, perform intricate patterns, trail maneuvers and freestyle routines. This

transformation highlights the intelligence, resilience, and unique spirit of America’s iconic

wild horses.

Why Attend the Mustang Makeover?