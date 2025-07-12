Meinzer

I hate watching the news these days. Depending on which channel you subscribe to, you are pitted against your fellow countryman by the way you chose to vote. You must choose sides; there is no middle ground anymore. I am a conservative. I make no bones about that; I also make no apologies for how I view things. I have some great friends that have a different view than I do. They see things a little more liberally than I do. I’m just fine with that. I don’t view them as my enemy, and they don’t see me as a snake in the grass. Why is it that we must fight, drag one another through the mud or demean one another’s ideas?

We recently celebrated our country’s independence. The Fourth of July brings out the best in my fellow Americans. We celebrate the things that make us the nation that we are. We remember the sacrifices that were made by our founding fathers. We remember that by signing the Declaration of Independence they we were officially declaring treason. They were risking their lives, their property and their families by choosing to form their own nation. I am willing to bet that the men who signed that declaration didn’t always see eye to eye. I am sure they fought, debated and argued a lot about the issues at hand. The one thing that they made sure to do was to compromise so that the needs of the nation were met and not just the wants of a few.

My America is not the country that is pitted against one another. My America is the America that is grieving innocent lives lost to a horrendous flood. It’s people from all 50 states coming together to offer support. My America is the firemen and women that run headfirst into the flames to save the lives of others. Hymns coming from the pews of churches on Sunday morning remind me that we live in a land free from religious persecution. Being able to go hunting in the fall and keep and bear arms to defend my family is a fundamental right that I fully support.

I recently heard a report on the radio that younger generations do not feel a sense of patriotism to this country. If you watch the news, that is easily seen. I am proud of every veteran that ever served in this country. We have failed to teach our children that it is OK to be patriotic. I remember every detail about where I was when our nation was attacked on 9/11. More than that, I remember the days that followed. I remember American flags being flown everywhere. People were lined up to give blood. We truly were a nation united. It saddens me to see that most media outlets want to focus on the bad things that are happening in our country right now.

When I see the flag of our country waving in the wind, I see the sacrifices of men and women throughout the ages who fought and died to protect our way of life. I see beauty and ruggedness of the Rocky Mountains that rise high above the fields and plains where farmers and ranchers toil to feed a hungry nation. When I see our flag, I see neighbors helping neighbors in a time of need. I see the spirit of a nation that stands for freedom, no matter the cost. Quite honestly, I’m tired of seeing hate towards my fellow countrymen. Just because someone votes as a conservative doesn’t make them a fascist monster, and those that vote more liberally aren’t communist pinkos. I think it’s about time we focus on what will make our country better by focusing on the good things we have. Quit fighting each other and start acting like we share the same country. That’s all for this time, pray for the first responders, loved ones, pastors and grief counselors in Texas. Remember they are people too and grief is a vicious monster. Keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless!

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.