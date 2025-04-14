My brush with fame

I know this has nothing to do with agriculture, but how about Alexander Ovechkin breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record to become the greatest goal scorer in National Hockey League history.

I am writing about this because I met Ovechkin. He played for the Russian team at the 2005 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships that were held Dec. 25, 2004 to Jan. 4, 2005, at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D., and Ralph Engelstad Arena (referred to often as the Little Ralph) in Thief River Falls, Minn.

I was a reporter and columnist for the Grand Forks Herald at the time and was assigned to do color stories about the tournament.

So, I had a press pass for both arenas and wrote about stuff that had nothing whatsoever to do with the actual games.

To give you an idea of how important this tournament was for NHL recruiters and the fans who braved the cold North Dakota winter to attend, Mike Vogel who covers the Washington Capitals was at the 2005 World Juniors and wrote, “I developed a plan to travel to the tournament simply to see Ovechkin play for the first time. I managed to get credentialed, and an even greater feat was getting one of the last hotel (motel, if we’re being honest) rooms in town, at the Check Inn (I kid you not).

On New Year’s Eve of 2004, I flew from Baltimore to Minneapolis, then hopped a short flight to Grand Forks International Airport. When I landed in Grand Forks around dinner time, the winds were howling, there was about a foot of snow on the ground, a fresh batch of freezing rain had fallen, and the temperature was 7 degrees Fahrenheit.

That would be as “warm” as it would get during my five-day stay.”

Yes, as is typical, the weather was not ideal. Fortunately, I was able to use my big, important looking press credentials as a parking pass so I could park close tothe arena. I don’t believe that was allowed but parking police who waved me through didn’t know that.

One story I covered was in Thief River Falls where the Native Americans were holding a powwow for the hockey players. As I was wandering through the group of hockey players watching the powwow I interviewed Ovechkin, who didn’t speak great English and had to write his name in my notebook because I couldn’t understand him. What I would give now to have that notebook, but alas I didn’t save it.

After that interview I was told he was a first round NFL draft pick and, shortly after that tournament, the Washington Capitals signed him on.

For hockey fans out there especially those from our neighbors to the north, Canada’s Sidney Crosby also participated in the tournament and the Canadians won the championship that year beating Russia 6-1 in the Gold Medal game.

Also making an appearance at the World Juniors that year was Wayne Gretzky. He had a press conference scheduled and I made sure that I was there front and center right next to the Grand Forks Herald’s sportswriter Wayne Nelson — which I would later regret and now refer to it as the time Wayne Nelson embarrassed me in front of Wayne Gretzky.

About halfway through the press conference someone’s cell phone started ringing. Nelson turned to me, but I assured him that my phone was shut off. His wasn’t, and after it rang several times. Gretzky was looking at us like he could wring our necks before Nelson finally realized it was his phone and turned it off.

Thanks to Nelson and phone gate, I was too embarrassed to ask Gretzky for an autograph.

Well, that’s my Ovechkin/Gretzky story and I’m sticking to it.