My feelings for Canada run hot and cold, aye

I like many of The Fence Post readers bear no ill will to our neighbors to the north — the Canadians.

But there is a reason that we must negotiate trade agreements with them and the Mexicans. Because sometimes neighbors don’t treat each other very well when it comes to trade.

I personally have had some good and bad dealings with Canadians.

When I was 18 years old and working on a road crew on the Canadian border near Portal, N.D., the drinking age in Canada was 18. So naturally we would go to the bar in North Portal, Manitoba, where we could imbibe.

When I turned 21 I got a job at a bar along the Canadian border and the Canadians were very pleasant. In fact, if someone swore or yelled at me they were quick to defend me. But they were stingy when it came to tipping.

When I got my job at Agweek magazine there was always a kerfuffle with the Canadians when the fields along the Red River, which runs north into Canada, would flood in the spring. The Canadians had what they referred to as a road just over the border from the U.S. We called it a dike and our congressional delegation spent a lot of time trying to get the Canadians to remove it. But that never happened when I was there, and of course the road/dike would keep the water on the fields on our side of the border and put farmers way behind in their spring planting.

Then there was the time when I was in Quebec City, Quebec, for a biofuels meeting. One night there was a banquet and when I sat down to our table, I saw that there was a plethora of silverware — far more than I’ve ever needed to eat a meal. So, I just grabbed whatever I needed to devour my meal. My table manners were not appreciated by the waiter who kept moving my silverware around whenever I chose the wrong utensil. Of course, he spoke French, so I didn’t understand a word he was saying. This caused a lot of humor for my dinner mates, and a lot of embarrassment for me.

Finally, when my daughter and I were traveling from Alaska to North Dakota we, of course, passed through Canada. At the time Trump was serving in his first stint as president. We stopped at a Subway for lunch and the girl who was assembling my sandwich asked me what kind of cheese I wanted. I said American cheese. She said they didn’t have American cheese, but I pointed to the American cheese and told her, yes, you do have American cheese. She said it was white cheese and said that we should be embarrassed to be American because of Trump. My daughter and I looked at each other and walked out. I have never darkened the door of another Subway in Canada since.

So I have to admit not all my dealings with Canadians have been pleasant but I don’t know of another country that I would like to be situated on our north border. I think the problem is that past presidents have just let Canada run over us and they just need to know that that isn’t cool.