Mystery seed packages return to Texas

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said in a news release Wednesday that his department had been alerted to a mystery package delivered to Clute, Texas, that contained unidentified seeds and a liquid container that was sent unsolicited from China.

“Folks, please take this matter seriously,” Miller stressed. “Receiving any unsolicited liquid or chemical at your doorstep poses a significant risk to the health of you and your family. We also cannot allow unidentified seeds to enter Texas. If planted, invasive plant species will substantially harm the Texas agriculture industry. The Texas Department of Agriculture will work diligently to identify these unknown seeds and liquids to protect Texas residents.”

TDA promptly forwarded the package and its contents to the Agriculture Department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service division for thorough identification and testing. Miller urged Texans to be on the lookout for the unsolicited seeds, which were sent to American households a few years ago.