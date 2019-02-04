NACD and Ducks Unlimited sign cooperative agreement

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – The National Association of Conservation Districts signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ducks Unlimited, Inc. during the organization's 73rd Annual Meeting.

The MOU between NACD and DU establishes a formal commitment between both organizations to enhance the productivity of wildlife habitats on private lands. Both organizations share a common goal of assisting people in their efforts to utilize and effectively manage natural resources, and today's signing represents NACD and DU's intentions to share and collaborate on future engagements and events. Activities include habitat conservation projects, habitat restoration, delivering information and educational materials, collaborating on habitat and wildlife research, and implementing mutually beneficial outreach programs for both entities.

"Today's agreement solidifies the efforts both NACD and DU have already begun to accomplish in getting conservation on the ground," NACD President Brent Van Dyke said. "The locally led, voluntary, incentive-based conservation model supported through conservation districts not only preserves natural resources but provides economic stability and enhances the overall well-being of the nation. This MOU will help both organizations promote and implement conservation practices at the local level, and we look forward to working with DU to achieve our shared natural resources goals and objectives."

"As Ducks Unlimited continues our wetland and waterfowl conservation work across North America, we appreciate what the National Association of Conservation Districts does for wetlands all over the country," Ducks Unlimited CEO Dale Hall said. "This memorandum of understanding reinforces our great partnership and a shared desire for conservation and restoration of wetlands and associated habitats."