NACD encourages local input for ESA delisting of the gray wolf

WASHINGTON – Today, the National Association of Conservation Districts submitted comments to the Fish and Wildlife Service regarding the proposed delisting of the gray wolf under the Endangered Species Act.

Gray wolf populations have been federally protected under endangered species legislation since 1967.

“NACD is encouraged by the agency’s decision to review releasing the gray wolf from the ESA’s endangered and threatened list,” NACD President Tim Palmer said. “The nation’s conservation districts and landowners know the land and its natural resources and are best-equipped to make decisions regarding its management.”

In the letter, Palmer underscores the efforts put forth by Minnesota, Wyoming, Michigan and Wisconsin to maintain abundant wolf populations and emphasizes how state-level decisions allow for greater local control of protection of the species.

“After decades of species conservation, gray wolf populations have rebounded and have sufficiently recovered,” Palmer said. “NACD, our member conservation districts and their customers will continue to ensure voluntary conservation practices are utilized on private and public lands to prevent the return of the gray wolf to the threatened or endangered list.”