Nacho Pot Pie Bake |Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

11-oz. bag frozen honey roasted sweet corn

10 3/4-oz. can fiesta nacho cheese condensed soup

1/4 c. water

2 c. shredded deli rotisserie chicken

15-oz. can black beans, drained, rinsed

1 1/2 c. shredded Mexican cheese blend, divided

1 1/2 tsp. chili powder

2 c. coarsely broken tortilla chips

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Microwave corn as directed on package for minimum cook time.

In a large bowl, mix cooked corn, soup, water, chicken, black beans, one cup of the cheese and the chili powder.

Spoon mixture into ungreased 8-inch square (2-quart) baking dish.

Bake uncovered 30 to 35 minutes or until heated through.

Top with chips and remaining 1/2 cup cheese.

Bake 5 to 7 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.