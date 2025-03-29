NALF announces the hiring of Swink as the new director of activities

The North American Limousin Foundation is excited to introduce its new Director of Activities Tatum Swink, of Severance, Colo. Swink will lead the North American Junior Limousin Association and its 10-member board that serves all junior members of the historic NALJA association into the future.

Swink comes from a strong cattle background growing up on a small ranch in Perkins, Okla., and showed cattle extensively throughout her youth and as a 4-H member. Swink obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications and marketing from Oklahoma State University. While in college she worked for a seedstock operation in Oklahoma and interned at various shows including the Tulsa State Fair. Swink has also attended and helped youth exhibit their cattle at various junior national and major national livestock shows around the country.

After graduation at OSU, Tatum moved to Colorado and took on the role of marketing and communications manager for the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association for the last two years. Swink produced magazines, weekly electronic news communications, along with social media output and ad design work. She worked directly with ranchers and commercial cattle producers in the state of Colorado at the CCA.

Swink commented “I’m excited to work with the junior board and youth membership at NALJA along with NALF members of the storied Limousin breed. I’m also eager to bring my passion and experience to an already outstanding program and help it progress and grow into the future! I look forward to meeting everyone and assist members in any way possible.”

Mark Anderson, executive director at NALF, said, “We are extremely excited to have Tatum join the team and work with our junior membership who have gone on to successful careers paths or became breeders that still belong to the association today with successful Limousin cattle operations. She possesses a diverse and unique skill set with strong cattle background, communication and leadership skills that will benefit both NALF and NALJA members into the future.”

EPA Region 8 announces new regional administrator

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin announced that President Donald J. Trump has appointed Cyrus M. Western to serve as the EPA Region 8 administrator. As regional administrator, Western will lead the implementation of the administration’s environmental agenda priorities in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and with 28 federally recognized Tribes.

“As we work to Power the Great American Comeback at EPA, we continue to assemble a fantastic team,” said Administrator Zeldin. “I am grateful Cyrus Western is joining EPA as our regional administrator for Region 8. I know with Cyrus’ experience in the Wyoming State House of Representatives championing energy and wildlife conservation, he will work non-stop to implement President Trump’s policies across the region,” Zeldin said.

Prior to joining the EPA, Western served as the House Majority Whip in the Wyoming State House of Representatives, serving District 51. While there, he served on the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, chaired the Oil and Gas Bonding Working Group and was vice chair of the Tourism, Recreation and Wildlife Committee.

“I’m honored to be appointed to lead EPA Region 8 under Administrator Lee Zeldin and President Trump,” said EPA Region 8 Administrator Western. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of the region and foster human health and environmental protection while encouraging sound economic growth. As a Wyoming native, I understand some of the unique challenges and opportunities this region faces and am committed to ensuring we meet the needs of the people while implementing the administrator’s ‘Powering the Great American Comeback’ Initiative.”

“Cyrus Western will be an incredible partner for Wyoming and the West in this new role at the Environmental Protection Agency,” said Sen. John Barrasso. “As a seasoned Wyoming legislator, Cyrus knows firsthand how we can protect America’s air, water and land without suffocating our economy. I look forward to working with Cyrus and EPA Administrator Zeldin to roll back punishing regulations and protect our environment.”

“I am delighted to see Cyrus Western appointed as the new Region 8 Regional Administrator for the EPA,” said Sen. Cynthia M. Lummis. “Having someone like Cyrus who truly understands Wyoming and will restore the EPA’s commitment to cooperative federalism is a significant win for western states. I look forward to collaborating with Cyrus and Administrator Zeldin to advance President Trump’s American energy resurgence.”

“Cyrus is a great pick to lead EPA’s Region 8 office,” said Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Director Todd Parfitt. “I have had the pleasure of working with Cyrus for several years during his time with the Wyoming state legislature. He understands the importance of common-sense approaches and cooperative federalism in implementing our environmental programs. I look forward to working with Cyrus as we implement effective programs to address the priorities of the EPA, the state of Wyoming, and the Region.”