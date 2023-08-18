Nalivka: Adding capacity is not the solution

Just a year ago, articles in beef publications industry-wide declared the need for more beef packing capacity. Many companies had plans to construct new processing plants as well as to expand existing plants.

Cattle prices were low. Cattle inventories were dropping.

Some industry experts are saying today that more “shackle space” or “chain space” is not the answer. In fact John Nalivka of Sterling Marketing goes so far as to predict that any new plants that open within the next four years will be “struggling when they open the door,” especially if they are competing with the “Big Four” in the industry.

“This occurred in the late ’80s and early ’90s. That’s what’s going to happen when you increase capacity and reduce cow numbers. And then the existing packers buy up the plants that can’t make it, and nothing changes,” he said. “It’s just the economics of the industry, and I firmly believe by having USDA and the government coming in to say “we’re here to help you,” that doesn’t change the economics at all. In fact I’d say it may draw some people in to a comfortable position because the projects are funded by USDA. That’s not really good,” he said.

Nalivka believes that some smaller plants are being built under the premise that fed cattle will be available as needed. He believes that the feeders producing those cattle will sell to the highest bidder in most cases, rather than staying loyal to a certain plant such as a smaller, local plant. “When there becomes a huge spread between what the new plant can pay and what an existing (larger) plant can pay and that spread gets wider, the guy selling cattle will go to the place paying the most money,” points out Nalivka.

“Adding capacity to an already over-capacity situation is not a solution,” said Nalivka. “You’ve already seen and heard about proposed plants for sale to be shut down. What everyone is doing right now is very seriously addressing the issue of capacity,” said the Oregon-based market analyst who completed his master’s thesis on the economy of scale.

“I’m saying this whole situation won’t go on with packers losing $100 per head. That’s what they are losing now,” said Nalivka.

“I don’t believe that having that 80 percent of the capacity in the hands of the four big packers is the problem,” said Nalivka.

FURTHER PROCESSING

He believes the big packers are looking at the profit centers within each plant and may be planning to focus more resources on the areas of the plant that are most profitable — the further processing of beef into specialized items such as ground beef patties, branded steaks and roasts. “That’s where the profit margin is. Not necessarily slaughtering more cattle,” said Nalivka. He explains that, for about 10 years now, plants have been expanding their capabilities to further process beef so that they are shipping more and more “case ready” beef rather than primal and sub primal that have to be cut up, sliced, ground, or repackaged in the supermarket or restaurant.

Nalivka said one solution for producers is to get into a mindset that “you are a part of the supply chain.” He said this could include building a database with genetic information about your cattle that you can share with a buyer to help them predict how your cattle will perform.

He said the quality of beef has improved in recent years, which has helped drive demand upward.

“It’s not just quality, it’s consistent quality,” he said. “If I was looking at my own cattle and I had a good quality herd, I’d want to put more numbers to it. Then I can demonstrate to you right here why these cattle ‘of mine’ have the quality,” he said. “I think cattle should be valued on their ability to produce a good eating experience,” he said.