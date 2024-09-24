Names and locations

When we had occasion to travel through farmland in northeastern Colorado and I was intrigued that the roads were laid out along township lines and the roads were named and signed. It made things much easier when we were trying to locate a specific landowner.

It was a long time coming but Fall River County finally started putting in 911 addressing a few years ago. The county asked the local volunteer fire departments to name the local roads and further requested family names not be used in our county. It’s been a scramble at times to figure out a location when the fire department or ambulance pager goes off. Callers have to be correct when they call in and need to give the entire “street” address. The county has several similar “street” names such as Elk Street, Elk Bugle Road and Elk Road. These are spread out throughout the county, which seems ask for confusion. It also makes it appear this county is teeming with elk; it is not.

The individual house addresses are not numbered consecutively so future home sites can be included in the range of numbers. Perhaps the biggest bug-a-boo is GPS mapping is either non-existent (on some GPS units) or it is incorrect. Use those GPS devices with much caution in the rural countryside. A delivery truck driver was relying on his GPS to get him to a ranch home that is six miles north of us as the crow flies, but across the Cheyenne River. When he pulled into our yard and asked my husband, the driver actually argued that he was in the right place because his GPS told him so. Unfortunately, with no bridge across the river from our location, the deliveryman had to backtrack 15 miles and continue on another 12 before he arrived at his destination.

Our actual “street” address doesn’t show up on GPS and I had some fun with that when we bought a vehicle with On-Star ™. To give me an idea of how it worked the salesman had me call and get directions to our ranch home. I gave the address and the operator said, “I’m sorry but that address does not come up. Is there an intersection I could enter?”

Several times I have given explicit instructions to people on how to find our place. But I’ve found that men often don’t follow the directions; they get lost and the Moses Syndrome sets in. (The joking reference is this: Do you know why Moses was lost in the desert for 40 years? Because he wouldn’t ask directions.)

Ambulances in our area have GPS but they are not accurate even now, though residents have been paying into an enhanced 911 fund for many years. The county keeps buying new equipment but so far it doesn’t perform as needed. A word to the wise: continue to have someone go meet the ambulance if one is enroute to a rural residence.

Just last week a friend followed GPS to our place, and it led her right past our driveway. I had warned her GPS might lead her astray and she was savvy enough to recognize the discrepancy, yet it was interesting to note that GPS is still not accurate out in the country.

