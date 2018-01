Nana’s Potato Soup | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1/2 c. butter

10 tbsp. all-purpose flour

4 cans chicken broth

1 tbsp. fresh chives, chopped

1 tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

2 c. whole milk

2 c. 2 percent milk

8 potatoes, peeled, cubed and cooked

Salt and pepper to taste

Melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat.

Stir in flour, 1 tbsp. at a time, until smooth.

Add broth, chives and parsley; stir until thickened.

Add milk, stirring until well mixed.

Stir in potatoes and heat through; sprinkle to taste with salt and pepper.