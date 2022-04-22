NASCA names Clint Evans, 2021 Outstanding State Conservationist of the Year

The National Association of State Conservation Agencies names Clint Evans as its 2021 Outstanding State Conservationist of the Year. Evans has served as the state conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Colorado for seven years and has always made partnership one of his top priorities.

“Clint has been a dedicated partner to the Colorado Department of Agriculture. We work in lockstep to support producers in improving soil health on croplands and grazing lands,” said Kate Greenberg, Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture. “Thanks to Clint’s outstanding leadership, CDA’s Conservation Services Division has greater capacity to support Colorado’s 75 Conservation Districts.”

Each year, NASCA members nominate a state conservationist who has shown unparalleled service to the conservation partnership. Members, along with support from partner organizations, describe the nominees’ outstanding ability to: collaborate with state agencies and partners, provide resources and training, tailor NRCS operations for their state, and prioritizing the landowner/operator.

“Clint embodies the mission of NRCS — to deliver conservation solutions so agricultural producers can protect natural resources and feed a growing world”, said Carlos E. Fernandez, state director for The Nature Conservancy in Colorado. “Clint’s leadership as Colorado State Conservationist has included his support for state-federal collaborative processes around working lands and working communities.”

“Some of Clint’s greatest strengths come from understanding how to prioritize partner relations and recognizing how coordinating federal, state, Tribal, private, and local efforts can leverage greater outcomes. Clint’s work and dedication make him a steadfast champion for Colorado’s conservation partnerships,” Greenberg goes on to say.

“The support for Clint to receive this award was overwhelming,” said Cindy Lair, program manager for CDA’s State Conservation Board, who also presented the award. “There was a steady stream of accolades and letters of support from Colorado’s conservation community, including the Colorado Natural Heritage Program, the Colorado Association of Conservation Districts, and the Upper Arkansas Conservation District. It was an honor to nominate him.”