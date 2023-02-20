NASDA announces 8 new members

ARLINGTON, Va. — At the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture 2023 Winter Policy Conference, NASDA CEO Ted McKinney announced the organization is welcoming eight new members since the 2022 midterm elections. Two states elected new commissioners of agriculture, and governors in six states have announced the appointment of new NASDA members.



“We are proud to create a forum through NASDA membership and our policy conference where all can come together to find the best solutions and opportunities for the agriculture and food industry. We’re excited to welcome these eight new members who we know will continue to challenge NASDA to reach new heights in our pursuit to ensure agriculture leads the way toward a healthy and resilient world,” McKinney said.



NASDA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit association which represents the elected and appointed commissioners, secretaries and directors of the departments of agriculture in all 50 states and four U.S. territories. Twelve states elect their commissioner, secretary or director of agriculture, while 42 NASDA members are appointed by their governors.



Newly Elected

Commissioner Wilton Simpson, Florida

Commissioner Tyler Harper, Georgia



Newly Appointed

Chairperson Sharon Hurd, Hawaii

Director Chanel Tewalt, Idaho

Secretary Kevin Atticks, Maryland

Director Sherry Vinton, Nebraska

Director J.J. Goicoechea, Nevada

Director Brian Baldridge, Ohio



To learn more about the new members and all 54 commissioners, secretaries and directors of agriculture, please visit nasda.org/membership.

Reinke recognizes Deroche Contractors with dealer award

Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and precision irrigation technology, has recognized Deroche Contractors in Fort Morgan and Sterling, Colo., with a Reinke Diamond Pride award for their performance in the last year.

“Reinke is honored to work with Deroche to help them serve the growers in their areas,” said Chris Roth, Reinke president. “We’re proud to award their efforts and we appreciate their dedication as we continue to develop and implement precision irrigation equipment and technology to help growers increase yields and profitability.”

Reinke dealerships from across the United States and Canada come together annually for the company’s sales convention to recognize select Reinke dealers for their hard work and commitment to serve growers. The Reinke Pride awards are determined as part of an incentive program that distinguishes superior achievement levels according to an evaluation based on a dealership’s exterior and interior housekeeping and maintenance, indoor and outdoor displays, safety, retail environment, merchandising, professionalism, promotions, event participation and market share.

With hundreds of dealers in more than 40 countries, Reinke Manufacturing is the world’s largest privately held manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems. Family owned since 1954 and headquartered in Deshler, Neb., Reinke develops products and technology designed to increase agriculture production while providing labor savings and environmental efficiencies. Reinke is a continued leader in industry advancements as the first to incorporate GPS, satellite-based communications, and touchscreen panel capabilities into mechanized irrigation system management. For more information on Reinke or to locate a dealership, visit Reinke.com .