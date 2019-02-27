NASDA calls for hemp standards, USMCA approval

At its winter meeting in Arlington, Va., Tuesday, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture adopted new policies encouraging uniformity in hemp regulation and urging President Donald Trump and Congress to finalize the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Addressing one of the issues that potentially causes problems in hemp crossing state lines, NASDA called for the the development of uniform standards for field sampling and tetrahydrocannabinol content testing with gas chromatography methods.

NASDA also said it encourages the Food and Drug Administration "in consultations with states, to develop a model regulatory framework for oversight of the processing of hemp and manufacturing of cannabidiol which will protect public health, comply with federal law, and foster growth in the industry."

In addition, NASDA urges USDA to consult state departments of agriculture and release guidance on the promulgation of hemp regulations in the 2018 farm bill.

"Updating our hemp policy to ensure consistency in testing and regulation serves states by anticipating and addressing challenges before they develop," said Ryan Quarles, NASDA's second vice president and Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture.

NASDA also adopted policy urging Congress and the Trump administration to work together to ensure the successful ratification and implementation of the USMCA and to "resolve" the Section 232 tariffs that the Trump administration has imposed on Mexico and Canada on national security grounds.

Recommended Stories For You

"To provide certainty for North American farmers and ranchers' businesses, urgency must be applied to ratifying USMCA," said NASDA CEO Barb Glenn.

"It is also critical that the administration resolve Section 232 tariffs, so farmers and ranchers can truly realize net improvements in market access and other benefits USMCA was negotiated to provide."