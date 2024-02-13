NASDA calls for increased research on PFAS, indemnity for farmers

“We must continue researching and learning more about PFAS and the effects these chemicals might have on agricultural land and beyond,” NASDA CEO Ted McKinney said.

“Meanwhile, NASDA supports robust resources be available for farmers and encourages USDA, EPA and FDA to work with state partners to aid farms with detections of PFAS and assist farmers and ranchers in accessing relevant federal and state assistance programs.

“In the absence of suitable assistance programs, NASDA’s policy also urges the agencies to expedite necessary authorizations for creating new initiatives or adjusting existing programs to promptly assist impacted farmers and ranchers.

“Farmers and ranchers with PFAS-detections on land or in livestock face tremendous economic and personal challenges,” McKinney said.

“The most important thing we can do while we increase research on PFAS is ensure that the health and wellbeing of farmers and ranchers are protected, along with their ability to continue producing high-quality, safe food for everyone,” he said.

No PFAS have been detected in over 97% of the fresh and processed foods tested from the FDA’s Total Diet Study, which began in 2019, NASDA noted.