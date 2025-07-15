NASDA concludes successful trade mission with Moroccan delegation in California

Delegates paid a visit to the University of California, Davis, where faculty shared advancements in soil health, water efficiency and agricultural innovation. Courtesy photo

ARLINGTON, Va. — The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture concluded an inbound trade mission with a high-level Moroccan agricultural delegation June 22–28, 2025. The visit further strengthened bilateral agricultural cooperation and deepened ties between the U.S. and Morocco, laying important groundwork for continued engagement. The mission also opened new avenues for collaboration and future trade opportunities.



“This visit was an important step in further strengthening agricultural ties between Morocco and the U.S.,” NASDA CEO Ted McKinney said. “It’s clear there is a strong appetite on both sides to build long-term trade relationships grounded in shared values and innovation.”



The weeklong visit built on NASDA’s January 2024 trade mission to Morocco , where Moroccan leaders expressed strong interest in expanding agricultural partnerships with the U.S. The California-based program provided Moroccan public and private sector leaders with a firsthand look at the quality, innovation and accessibility of American agricultural products. Highlights included attendance at the Salinas Biological Summit — where the delegation met one-on-one with California Secretary of Food and Agriculture Karen Ross following her remarks. The delegates discussed shared agricultural priorities and future collaboration.

THE MISSION

Throughout the mission, delegates explored opportunities for trade collaboration and knowledge sharing in areas such as artificial intelligence, regulatory alignment, port logistics, water and soil resource management, biotechnology, food safety, drought resilience and high-value commodities including tree nuts and citrus.



The delegation included senior officials from Morocco’s food safety authority, executives from leading Moroccan agricultural organizations Stellar International Enterprises, AMA Holding, Moulins Atlantic and Mundiriz, and others. Representatives from the Kansas and New Mexico departments of agriculture and the Western United States Agricultural Trade Association also joined portions of the program, providing broader U.S. regional perspectives.

The mission was conducted under USDA’s Regional Agricultural Promotion Program, through which NASDA was awarded funding to advance its broader efforts to expand global market access for U.S. agricultural producers through strategic international engagement. The mission was organized in partnership with USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service in Rabat, the California Department of Food and Agriculture and the Almond Board of California.



NASDA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit association which represents the elected and appointed commissioners, secretaries and directors of the departments of agriculture in all 50 states and four U.S. territories. NASDA enhances American food and agricultural communities through policy, partnerships and public engagement. To learn more about NASDA, please visit http://www.nasda.org .