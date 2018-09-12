NASDA criticizes Trump approach to trade

At the annual meeting of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture in Hartford, Conn., on Tuesday, members passed two items which reaffirm the critical importance of international trade to the organization.

Introduced by Washington Director of Agriculture Derek Sandison, the items focused on the critical need for export markets for American agriculture as well as reaffirming the importance of the World Trade Organization and dispute settlement, NASDA said in a news release.

Sandison is also chair of NASDA's Marketing & International Trade Committee.

In a news release, NASDA noted that "NASDA President and Connecticut Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Reviczky outlined NASDA's concerns with the administration's current trade strategy."

"We continue to work cooperatively with the administration on all levels to influence a trade strategy which puts market access for U.S. farmers and ranchers first," said Reviczky. "The U.S. cannot simply play defense on international trade. We encourage the administration to aggressively seek market access across the globe, and we stand ready to assist them in accomplishing this."

Reviczky added, "NASDA remains concerned with the use of unilateral action against trading partners to correct trade disputes. A fully-seated, functioning appellate body at the WTO will not only allow the U.S. to work with like-minded countries to hold China accountable for its trade distorting practices, it will also enable the administration to remedy trade disputes with other countries who may discriminate against American farmers and ranchers."