NASDA elects Quarles of Kentucky as president

The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture today elected a new slate of officers for the coming year. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles will serve as NASDA’s 2020-2021 president and will host the 2021 NASDA Annual Meeting in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 19-22, 2021.

“Under my leadership, NASDA will be doubling down on agriculture’s tradition of innovation and resilience,” said newly elected NASDA President and Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. “Armed with a new strategic plan, and a call to action for our federal officials, NASDA will rise to the challenge of redefining agriculture for our farm families in these unprecedented times.”

Also elected to NASDA’s board of directors were New York Commissioner of Agriculture Richard Ball (vice president), Wyoming Director of Agriculture Doug Miyamoto (second vice president), and Indiana Director of Agriculture Bruce Kettler (secretary-treasurer). North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring will serve as NASDA’s past president and Idaho Director of Agriculture Celia Gould will serve in the at-large position. Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russel Redding, Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward, Oregon Director of Agriculture Alexis Taylor, and Nebraska Director of Agriculture Steve Wellman will serve as the Northeastern, Southern, Western, and Midwestern representatives respectively.

Following his election, Commissioner Quarles appointed the leadership of NASDA’s six policy committees:

Marketing and International Trade Committee

Chair: Washington Director of Agriculture Derek Sandison (Continuing)

Vice Chair: Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (Continuing)

Natural Resources and Environment Committee

Chair: Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward (New)

Vice Chair: Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse (Continuing)

Animal Agriculture Committee

Chair: Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur (Continuing)

Vice Chair: Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture Charlie Hatcher (Continuing)

Plant Agriculture & Pesticide Regulation Committee

Chair: Connecticut Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan Hurlburt (New)

Vice Chair: Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn (New)

Rural Development and Financial Security Committee

Chair: Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Jewel Bronaugh (Continuing)

Vice Chair: Minnesota Commissioner of Agriculture Thom Petersen (New)

Food Systems and Nutrition Committee

Chair: California Secretary of Agriculture Karen Ross (Continuing)

Vice Chair: Maine Commissioner of Agriculture Amanda Beal (New)